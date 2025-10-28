Odisha police bust sex racket running under guise of business firm, three held

ROURKELA: RN Pali police busted a sex racket running from a rented house in the posh Civil Township area under the guise of a business firm and arrested three persons including a woman in this connection on Monday.
Police said the arrested persons are kingpin of the sex racket Mukesh Gupta (40), woman pimp Gulshan Nisha (35) of Dhanbad in Jharkhand and a client Bibhuti Bhusan Ojha (43).
Panposh SDPO Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said acting on a tip off, police raided the house and arrested the accused trio. Two sex workers were also rescued. Investigation revealed that Gupta had taken the house on rent five years ago for manufacturing edible noodles and related items under the name of his business firm Mukesh Enterprises. For the last nearly two years, Gupta was carrying out sex trade from the rented house, he said.
The SDPO further said Nisha was engaged in trafficking, procuring and inducing innocent girls from Odisha and other states. She and Gupta were living on the earnings from prostitution. The accused duo would bring sex workers from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. On a daily basis, two to three sex workers were kept in the house to entertain the clients. The accused earned between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per day and Gupta kept the major chunk of the earnings.
The police officer said Gupta and the accused woman also used to send sex workers to different areas of Rourkela and beyond as per the demand of the clients.
IIC of RN Pali police station Rajendra Swain said the rescued sex workers are aged between 22 and 32 years. They belong to Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. After their rescue, they were sent to a correctional institution.
A case under sections 144 (2) and 143 (3) of BNS and sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 was registered. The arrested persons were produced in court, Swain added.