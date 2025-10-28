Odisha police bust sex racket running under guise of business firm, three held

ROURKELA: RN Pali police busted a sex racket running from a rented house in the posh Civil Township area under the guise of a business firm and arrested three persons including a woman in this connection on Monday.

Police said the arrested persons are kingpin of the sex racket Mukesh Gupta (40), woman pimp Gulshan Nisha (35) of Dhanbad in Jharkhand and a client Bibhuti Bhusan Ojha (43).

Panposh SDPO Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said acting on a tip off, police raided the house and arrested the accused trio. Two sex workers were also rescued. Investigation revealed that Gupta had taken the house on rent five years ago for manufacturing edible noodles and related items under the name of his business firm Mukesh Enterprises. For the last nearly two years, Gupta was carrying out sex trade from the rented house, he said.