Odisha rice mill owners express displeasure over unkept promises, pending dues

BARGARH: Over 1,000 rice millers from across Odisha held a meeting here on Sunday evening to discuss the issues affecting the state’s rice milling industry.

Organised by the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association, the ‘Bargarh Mahasamabesh’ witnessed participation of 1,031 millers from 30 districts of the state. The millers accused the state government of failing to fulfil the commitments which it had made for the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25.

The association members said millers were promised a hike in milling rates in November 2024. However, the assurance remains unfulfilled. The delay has caused widespread discontentment among millers who worked round-the-clock to assist the government in paddy procurement operations.

They further said despite procuring 96 lakh quintal of paddy, a 25 per cent increase from last year, 30 per cent of the stock is still lying in rice mills. The millers criticised the absence of a clear policy regarding the receipt of custom milled rice (CMR) and announced that they would henceforth lift paddy only against 100 per cent security.