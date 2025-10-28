Potato prices surge in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack amid cyclone panic, festival shutdown

BHUBANESWAR: Blame it on panic-buying by consumers in wake of cyclone Montha coupled with short supply from West Bengal, potatoes are selling at a higher rate in the Twin City with stocks of the kitchen essential depleting in the markets.

Amid low stocks in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, potatoes were being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg at the retail points. At wholesale markets, its price hovered around Rs 15 to Rs 17 per kg, depending on the quality.

While Aiginia, the largest potato wholesale market of the state in Bhubaneswar, had no potato stock on Monday, that at Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack was low.

Secretary of Aiginia Byabasayee Sangha Shakti Shankar Mishra said due to Kali Puja, which is celebrated by a majority of potato traders in West Bengal, the supply points were closed for nearly a week which reduced supply to Aiginia market from the 300 tonne daily to 100 tonne.

“Only non-Hindu traders who did not close down during Kali Puja have been supplying potatoes to Aiginia for a week. This happens every year during Kali Puja. But what happened this time was that amidst the short supply, the clamour around the cyclone Montha in Odisha despite the fact that it will have little impact in Bhubaneswar, has led to panic buying,” he explained.