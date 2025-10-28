Potato prices surge in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack amid cyclone panic, festival shutdown

BHUBANESWAR: Blame it on panic-buying by consumers in wake of cyclone Montha coupled with short supply from West Bengal, potatoes are selling at a higher rate in the Twin City with stocks of the kitchen essential depleting in the markets.
Amid low stocks in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, potatoes were being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg at the retail points. At wholesale markets, its price hovered around Rs 15 to Rs 17 per kg, depending on the quality.
While Aiginia, the largest potato wholesale market of the state in Bhubaneswar, had no potato stock on Monday, that at Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack was low.
Secretary of Aiginia Byabasayee Sangha Shakti Shankar Mishra said due to Kali Puja, which is celebrated by a majority of potato traders in West Bengal, the supply points were closed for nearly a week which reduced supply to Aiginia market from the 300 tonne daily to 100 tonne.
“Only non-Hindu traders who did not close down during Kali Puja have been supplying potatoes to Aiginia for a week. This happens every year during Kali Puja. But what happened this time was that amidst the short supply, the clamour around the cyclone Montha in Odisha despite the fact that it will have little impact in Bhubaneswar, has led to panic buying,” he explained.
Mishra added that people have been buying more stock from retail points than they require since the last two to three days which has depleted the already low stock, resulting in the price rise and unavailability. On Sunday, even food delivery aggregator had run out of potato stock.
While this is also the case at Chatra Bazaar in Cuttack, the traders’ strike opposing CMC tender for the Urban Haat management has worsened the situation. The CMC had recently invited tenders from agencies for operation and maintenance of the Urban Haat which has been opposed by the Chhatra Bazaar Traders’ Association on the grounds that it would lead to rise in ‘pindi’ fees.
Traders had closed the haat on Monday and threatened to do so on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. They called off their stir in the afternoon on the day after CMC agreed to look into their demand.
“Supply of potatoes had reduced since the last two days and as the haat was closed today, the supply was affected and this reflected on the price at retail shops,” said Muna Swain, a retailer.
Chatra Bazaar market needs five to six truckloads of potatoes, each truck carrying 25 tonne, every day. Mishra said potato supply will become normal in the next two to three days after the West Bengal mandis are opened.