Teams deployed in vulnerable regions to tackle possible landslides: Odisha Fire Services DG

BHUBANESWAR: With landslides triggered by heavy rains becoming a regular phenomenon in the south Odisha districts, and cyclone Montha increasing such possibilities, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service has mobilised its teams in the vulnerable regions to handle emergency situations.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, DG Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi said, “Incessant rains brought by cyclone Montha may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. We are prepared to tackle any eventuality and minimise damage while ensuring zero casualty. Teams have been deployed and stationed in landslide-prone areas to launch immediate disaster mitigation operations.”

He said, Khairput, Bonda Ghati, Chitrakonda, Kalinga Ghati, Daringbadi and others have been identified as vulnerable. “Teams with adequate equipment have been deployed in the regions prone to landslides. People staying in hilly areas of these districts are being requested to move to safety,” said Sarangi.

He added that boats have been readied to rescue people if flooding occurs due to heavy rains in cities like Berhampur. Pumps have also been kept on standby to draw water if medical facilities are unavailable. “Our priority will be to remove uprooted trees from the roads at the earliest to ensure movement of emergency vehicles is not affected,” said the Fire Services DG.

The department is also making regular announcements at the beaches across the state to ensure tourists do not venture into the sea. A total of 130 teams of Odisha Fire Service have been mobilised in the districts likely to be affected by the tropical storm.