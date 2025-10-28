Won’t get promotion without property statement: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked its employees to submit their annual property statements for the year 2024 on time to be considered for promotion.

It has decided that employees will not be provided any extension of time for submission of the property statement and unlike in the past, the online HRMS portal will not be reopened for this purpose.

The decision comes after the General Administration department came to know that a significant number of employees have failed to submit their property statements for 2024 within the deadline.

While various requests for the extension of the deadline were received by the department, it was decided that no extension of time will be granted for the submission of the property statement for the year 2024, in the interest of maintaining long-term administrative discipline.

According to the GA department, timely submission of the statement is a mandatory pre-condition for consideration of promotion. “Therefore, employees who have failed to submit their statements for the year 2024 are not eligible for consideration for promotion in any departmental promotion committee meeting, until they achieve compliance in the subsequent year,” a recent notification by the department read.

Usually, the statements are submitted in the month of January. The department has decided that beginning with the property statement for the year 2025, it will be due for submission between January 1 and 31, 2026 and in forthcoming years, the prescribed deadline will be strictly enforced. Heads of departments will be responsible for 100 per cent compliance of the guidelines.