BJP’s victory a mandate for development, says Odisha chief Samal

NUAPADA: BJP state president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday said the Odisha government is focused on inclusive growth and accountability, and people of Nuapada would play a key role in sustaining the momentum of change.

Addressing a public meeting at Khariar Road here, Samal said the BJP’s victory in the bypoll would be a mandate for development and transparent governance.

“Odisha has entered a new phase of transformation under the BJP government. The people’s verdict in Nuapada by-election will restore their faith in a government that works for all,” he said and called upon voters to elect party candidate Jay Dholakia for accelerated development in the region. Among others, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo was present.

On the day, the BJP intensified its campaigning across the Assembly constituency with senior party leaders addressing public meetings at multiple places.