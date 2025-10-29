Congress accuses BJP govt of Subhadra Yojana misuse to influence voters

NUAPADA: The Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing Subhadra Yojana to influence voters ahead of Nuapada by-election.

Addressing mediapersons here, OPCC spokesperson Sonali Sahu accused deputy chief minister Pravati Parida of misleading people through the Subhadra Shakti gatherings which, she claimed, are being organised in violation of the model code of conduct.

Sahu said nearly 20,000 girl students have been arbitrarily removed from the Subhadra Yojana in Nuapada district. “Though the state government claims to empower women, it is in fact weakening them. How can the deputy chief minister hold Subhadra Shakti Sammelans when thousands of eligible girl students have been struck off the scheme’s list?” she questioned.

She further alleged that the BJP has a history of exploiting welfare schemes for electoral gains. “In the elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised Rs 50,000 to women. Once BJP came to power, that amount was turned into installments of Rs 5,000 and now, even that is uncertain.”

Sahu claimed the state government has no funds to extend benefits to over 18,000 SC and ST girl students who received scholarships earlier.

The Congress spokesperson criticised the Odisha government for offering the lowest monetary assistance to women compared to other states. “Women get Rs 2,500 per month in Delhi, Rs 1,250 in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 1,300 in Maharashtra, Rs 3,300 in Jharkhand, Rs 1,200 in West Bengal, Rs 1,250 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1,000 in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1,250 in Assam and Rs 1,000 in Chhattisgarh. But women in Odisha are being given only Rs 833. Are Odia women any less deserving?” she questioned.

Meanwhile, the BJD intensified its booth-level campaign in Nuapada. At a series of public meetings held in Jhanjimunda, Jamdhara and Teleijhar villages under Kotenchhua panchayat, senior BJD leaders appealed to voters to ensure the party’s victory in the ensuing bypoll.