Ensure elderly tribunals are functional: Odisha govenment

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all the district collectors to ensure that tribunals under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, are functional to safeguard the rights of elderly citizens.

The Act mandates constitution of one maintenance tribunal in each sub-division for adjudicating and deciding upon the order of maintenance under Section-5. The tribunal handles cases of neglect of senior citizens by their children and ensures financial support for them. The tribunal can order a monthly allowance and has the power to enforce its orders through penalties like fines or imprisonment. Each district should have one appellate tribunal to hear appeals against the order of the maintenance tribunal.

The government had constituted one maintenance tribunal in each sub-division in 2009. Such tribunals are presided over by the sub-collectors. However, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department in a letter to the collectors on Tuesday, pointed out that although both the tribunals have been constituted in every district, it has been receiving a lot of petitions from senior citizens that they are lying defunct. Besides, many elderly persons are not aware of the maintenance tribunals.

Sources said at many of the places, the maintenance tribunals have not been re-constituted after transfer of the presiding officers. The department has directed the collectors to constitute or renew the maintenance tribunals, wherever required, and publish it in public domains like official gazette, official websites or notice boards of government offices so that senior citizens are aware of their presence.

The department has also asked the collectors to appoint conciliation officers in the tribunals under Section-6(6) of the Act. These officers with the consent of two parties (senior citizens and their children) will assist them in reaching an amicable settlement in the event of any disputes.