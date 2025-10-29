Odisha man held for molesting 13-year-old girl

KENDRAPARA: Police on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Rajkanika area of the district.

The accused is Chintamani Sethi. Police said the 13-year-old girl was molested by the accused, her neighbour, on Sunday evening. The next day, the minor’s mother filed an FIR in Rajkanika police station alleging that Sethi touched her daughter inappropriately when she was returning home from the village market.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Sethi under sections 74, 75, 76, 79 and 351 of BNS besides 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, said Rajkanika IIC Sanjay Kumar Mallick.