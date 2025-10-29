Odisha police seize 770 kg ganja, three held

MALKANGIRI: Orkel police on Monday seized 770 kg of ganja and arrested three persons who were reportedly transporting the contraband to Uttar Pradesh in a container truck.

Chitrakonda SDPO Pradosh Pradhan said police received specific intelligence about a container truck that was transporting ganja through Tamsa main canal road towards Sorulukonda barrage. A team led by Orkel IIC Dhiren Pattnaik intercepted the truck approaching from the Kambeda side.

Pradhan said on being questioned, the truck driver claimed he was carrying some sacks of goods. However, upon closer inspection, police found a secret chamber behind the driver’s cabin where 17 sacks containing 770 kg of ganja were hidden. The contraband, estimated to be worth over Rs 80 lakh, was seized in presence of additional tehsildar Prashant Bhatra.

The arrested persons are Raj Bahadur (55) of Chitrakoot, Jemesh Chauhan (45) and Ritik Gupta (25) of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. They were transporting the ganja from Kambeda area of Malkangiri to Uttar Pradesh, said the SDPO.

The three accused were produced in court on Tuesday. Investigation is underway to trace the wider network behind the smuggling operation, including key financiers and masterminds, Pradhan added.