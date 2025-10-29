Panel formed to conserve Odisha's biodiversity heritage sites

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Biodiversity Board has constituted a committee to prepare the conservation and management plan for biodiversity heritage sites in the state.

The nine-member panel will be headed by CAMPA CEO and additional CCF (PP&A) G Rajesh as its chairman. Former professor of Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal Suprava Patnaik, OUAT Veterinary Sciences College dean Susen Kumar Panda, former CCF Arun Kumar Mishra and RCCF Berhampur circle Vishwanath Neelannavar are among the members of the panel.

According to the Board, the conservation and management plan will be prepared for a period of five to 10 years following the guidelines issued by the National Biodiversity Authority on selection and management of the biodiversity heritage sites, as well as those framed in Odisha.

The committee will develop the long-term management plan for all biodiversity heritage sites in the state in association with local bodies, biodiversity experts and departments concerned. The exercise will include assessment of biodiversity, periodical monitoring and evaluation, capacity-building of stakeholders and strengthening of the local livelihoods.