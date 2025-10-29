Sembcorp, PPA sign pact for green hydrogen facility

BHUBANESWAR: Leading renewable power and urban development company Sembcorp on Tuesday exchanged a non-binding MoU with the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on the sidelines of the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

As per the agreement, both the parties will explore collaborations for developing an integrated green hydrogen and ammonia ecosystem, covering production, storage, handling and export infrastructure in and around Paradip Port.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and chairman of Paradip Port Authority PL Haranadh.

Earlier in January this year, Sembcorp had signed an MoU with the Odisha government to explore the development of a large-scale green hydrogen and derivatives facility with an anticipated production capacity of 7.2 lakh tonne per annum.

Sembcorp Industries currently has a balanced global energy portfolio of 27.4 GW, including 19.3 GW of gross renewable energy capacity across 11 countries. In India, Sembcorp operates across 18 states, with generation from 13 states, and manages one of the country’s largest wind portfolios.