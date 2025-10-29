Vedanta extends support to Suravi Children’s Festival

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium extended its support to the Suravi Children’s Festival in Sundargarh district, organised by the School and Mass Education department to spot creativity and talent among young minds from local communities.

Over 1,500 students from 42 schools, representing six gram panchayats within Hemgir and Lakhanpur blocks, participated in the festival. The event served as a celebration of creativity, imagination and learning, featuring 30 diverse competitions covering art and craft, music and dance, debate, elocution and creative writing. Winners from the GP level will now represent their schools at the block-level competition.

The festival was graced by cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) of Lakhanpur block Ashish Patel along with other distinguished guests, teachers and community members. “Initiatives like Suravi Children’s Festival provide children with the opportunity to explore their talent, build confidence and grow into well-rounded individuals,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.

“Suravi is not just a competition but a celebration of children’s creativity and potential. We appreciate Vedanta’s support in encouraging the holistic growth of students and helping them dream bigger,” Patel said.