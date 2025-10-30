Class VII boy swallows pin and dies in Odisha, parents blame school

PHULBANI: Parents of a Class VII student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) at Dhobatota in Kandhamal district, have alleged negligence by school authorities after their son died after accidentally swallowing a fixing pin.

The incident occurred on October 15 when the student, Tushar Mishra, accidentally swallowed a pin he had removed from a notice board. Though he and his classmates immediately informed the school staff, no prompt action was reportedly taken. The school authorities allegedly advised Tushar to only drink water.

The student returned home and informed his grandfather about the incident. Subsequently, he was taken to the district headquarters hospital. Later, Tushar was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur where doctors performed a surgery to remove the pin.

However, his condition worsened and he was shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack for another surgery.

Despite medical intervention, Tushar’s condition deteriorated further, leading to paralysis. He reportedly succumbed on Monday.

Tushar’s parents have lodged a complaint with police seeking strict action against those responsible for their son’s death.