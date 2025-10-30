Cyclone Montha respite for Odisha, assessment of damage from today

BHUBANESWAR: Contrary to forecasts, Montha’s low impact came as a huge relief to Odisha as the cyclonic storm changed its trajectory, leaving behind landslides and fallen houses in southern districts of the state. No loss of life has yet been reported.

About 358 villages in 33 blocks and 11 towns of eight districts were affected by the storm, a preliminary assessment by the state government said.

After a post-cyclone review at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said Montha did not have a severe impact except for landslide and collapse of house walls at several places. District collectors have been asked to start damage assessment from Thursday (October 30).

The minister said Montha triggered heavy rainfall in southern districts. Gosani block in Gajapati recorded the highest rainfall of 150.5 mm in last 24 hours. Two more blocks, Raigarh and Mohana, recorded 119.8 mm and 106 mm rainfall respectively. Patrapur block of Ganjam district received 117.4 mm and Udala of Mayurbhanj recorded 105 mm rainfall.