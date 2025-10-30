Debrigarh sanctuary ropes in college, school students for tiger census

BARGARH: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has roped in school and college students for the upcoming All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2025-26, scheduled to begin in November.

A total of 46 students from Dunguri College, Kamgaon College and Lakhanpur High School have been selected for the census. DFO, Hirakud Wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said, “By involving students, we are not only collecting data but also cultivating their curiosity, responsibility and a long-term connection with nature. This is the first time we are bringing youth participation especially students into such an extensive exercise. Their enthusiasm, creativity and energy will add a fresh dimension to conservation efforts at Debrigarh.”

The training sessions for the students began on Tuesday and will continue till the first week of November. They are being trained in sampling protocols, data collection methods, identification of herbivores and carnivores, and signs such as pugmarks, footprints, rake marks, scent marks and vocalisations.

The sanctuary has been divided into 26 census units, where 80 frontline forest officials will join hands with the students. Moreover, a total of 107 camera traps have been deployed to cover 120 grids of 2x2 km each on a rotational basis. The census will include sign surveys and camera trapping, followed by scientific data analysis to assess the status of carnivores, prey density and habitat conditions.