Entry into Shree Jagannath temple only via Lions’ Gate during Panchuka

BHUBANESWAR: A surge in devotees’ footfall at Shree Jagannath temple during the ongoing Kartika month has prompted the temple authorities to allow devotees’ entry into the shrine only through the Lions’ Gate during ‘Panchuka’ from November 2 to 5.

Since the beginning of the holy month of Kartika, the 12th century shrine has been witnessing a three-fold rise in the number of devotees.

While the crowd had weakened due to the cyclone threat in the last two days, it surged again on Tuesday. Such is the situation that the shrine remains crowded even at 12 midnight.

Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida said the move has been taken to prevent a stampede-like situation. Entry will be restricted through the other three gates of the shrine. However, exit will not be allowed through the Lions’ Gate for which devotees can use the other three gates to step out of the temple, he added.

Parida, however, clarified that such restrictions do not apply for temple servitors. “A Habisyali corridor has been facilitated through which elderly women observing the Kartika month are being taken into the shrine every day. Besides, help centres have been set up at all four gates for devotees,” he said.

The collector further added that the length of barricades along Badadanda has been increased till Market Chhak to accommodate the surge of devotees. “The seven-lane barricading system ends at the Lions’ Gate. Furthermore, volunteers and Jagannath Temple police (JTP) will work in shifts to assist the elderly, differently-abled, and those facing health issues while standing in queues. Drinking water supply facilities will be strategically placed by the local administration to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.