Fresh landslides disrupt life in three Odisha districts

BERHAMPUR: Heavy rains triggered by cyclone Montha caused fresh landslides in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts, disrupting road connectivity and damaging property in hilly areas.
In Ganjam, a landslide occurred near Raipat on Tuesday night, blocking Tadaka Sahi-Ankuli road and disrupting connectivity to more than 20 villages. The Chariabada ghat was also blocked due to the incident. While debris at Chariabada has already been cleared, the Raipat road stretch is expected to be reopened soon.
Similarly, a landslide occurred at Khariguda ghat in Ranaba panchayat in Kandhamal’s Raikia block on Wednesday morning. Large rocks fell on the front door of the house of one Uday Gouda in the region. Although Gouda and his family was inside at the time, they escaped unhurt.
Another major landslide was reported along the Shankuda-Khiliganda ghat road under Gajapati’s Raigada block in the morning, cutting off road connectivity to Bonda and Khilingi villages under S Kardasingh panchayat. Sources said a stretch of the road has been buried under the debris.
On being informed, officials rushed to the site and launched an operation to clear the debris. A similar landslide had occurred on the same stretch on Tuesday. To prevent any mishap, residents taking shelter in relief camps have been advised not to return home until the roads are fully restored.
Meanwhile, the water level of Bansadhara river, which flows through Kasinagar, remained below the danger mark. Against the danger level of 54.60 m, the river was flowing at 53.98 m on Wednesday morning. However, the overflowing Gumma canal led to waterlogging in Khinga and Bada Khinga villages under Ranipentha panchayat.
Meanwhile, TPSODL restored electricity to over 9.5 lakh of the total 9,88,253 consumers within just 18 hours of the cyclone’s impact. Power supply to all medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals, community and primary health centres, was restored on a priority basis.
A total of 5,925 skilled personnel have been deployed round the clock across Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Boudh districts.
Addl BDO, revenue assistant face action for neglecting duty
Berhampur: The Ganjam administration on Wednesday took disciplinary action against additional block development officer (ABDO) of Aska Sushant Kumar Behera and Sheragada senior revenue assistant Sadananda Behera on charges of dereliction of duty after they were found absent from their headquarters during the inspection of collector V Keerthi Vasan.
The ABDO has been asked to furnish a show-cause explanation, while Behera was placed under suspension. Notably, as part of its measures to ensure zero casualties, the district administration had instructed government staff to remain present at their respective headquarters until further notice. However, the duo was found absent during the collector’s inspection on Tuesday.