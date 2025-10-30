Fresh landslides disrupt life in three Odisha districts

BERHAMPUR: Heavy rains triggered by cyclone Montha caused fresh landslides in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts, disrupting road connectivity and damaging property in hilly areas.

In Ganjam, a landslide occurred near Raipat on Tuesday night, blocking Tadaka Sahi-Ankuli road and disrupting connectivity to more than 20 villages. The Chariabada ghat was also blocked due to the incident. While debris at Chariabada has already been cleared, the Raipat road stretch is expected to be reopened soon.

Similarly, a landslide occurred at Khariguda ghat in Ranaba panchayat in Kandhamal’s Raikia block on Wednesday morning. Large rocks fell on the front door of the house of one Uday Gouda in the region. Although Gouda and his family was inside at the time, they escaped unhurt.

Another major landslide was reported along the Shankuda-Khiliganda ghat road under Gajapati’s Raigada block in the morning, cutting off road connectivity to Bonda and Khilingi villages under S Kardasingh panchayat. Sources said a stretch of the road has been buried under the debris.

On being informed, officials rushed to the site and launched an operation to clear the debris. A similar landslide had occurred on the same stretch on Tuesday. To prevent any mishap, residents taking shelter in relief camps have been advised not to return home until the roads are fully restored.