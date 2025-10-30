Odisha Maoists declare to continue people’s war; intelligence officials cite deep internal crisis within outfit

RAIPUR: The Odisha State Committee (CPI-Maoist), declaring to continue ‘long-term people’s war’, countered the statements of Central Committee (CC) member Chandranna alias Pilluri Prasad Rao, who surrendered in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.

The committee’s press note contended to continue its strategic combat despite facing several challenges and cited the assertions of Chandranna (after surrender) on Comrade Devji being appointed as the general secretary of the banned outfit as “untrue”.

The Bastar police in Chhattisgarh, verifying the authenticity of the letter, said that such messages of the Odisha Committee do not indicate strength but the growing frustration and deep internal crisis within the Maoist ranks.