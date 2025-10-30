Odisha Maoists declare to continue people’s war; intelligence officials cite deep internal crisis within outfit

RAIPUR: The Odisha State Committee (CPI-Maoist), declaring to continue ‘long-term people’s war’, countered the statements of Central Committee (CC) member Chandranna alias Pilluri Prasad Rao, who surrendered in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.
The committee’s press note contended to continue its strategic combat despite facing several challenges and cited the assertions of Chandranna (after surrender) on Comrade Devji being appointed as the general secretary of the banned outfit as “untrue”.
The Bastar police in Chhattisgarh, verifying the authenticity of the letter, said that such messages of the Odisha Committee do not indicate strength but the growing frustration and deep internal crisis within the Maoist ranks.
“The recent surrender of Politburo and CC members among others, had shaken the Maoist leadership that is now resorting to falsehood, fabricated claims and hollow rhetoric about continuing the revolution. The Maoist organisation is in complete disarray, morally bankrupt, and strategically cornered across all affected states”, Sundarraj Pattlingam, IGP, Bastar Range told this newspaper.
The Maoist leadership’s attempt to brand committed cadres who chose peace as “traitors” only reveals their insecurity and helplessness, he added.
The letter issued in the name of Ganesh, authorised representative of Odisha State Committee (CPI-Maoist), criticised Chandranna, citing him as a betrayer masked to deceive the people.
Referring to Chandranna’s purported statement, the press note stated that he has no right to call himself a revolutionary to work for the people in future.
“There has been no meeting of the Central Committee after the death of General Secretary Comrade Basavaraju (in May this year). Under the present scenario, when the central government continues its offensive under Operation Kagar, there is no possibility of holding the CC meeting”, the letter stated.
The Odisha State Committee alluded to the ‘existing challenges faced by their revolutionary movement as a temporary tough situation’.
“Such comments, if authentic, further expose that Devji no longer enjoys authority even within the fragmented and weakened Maoist outfit. We are closely monitoring every development brewing within the Maoist camp”, IG Sundarraj affirmed.
The Bastar Police, under the framework of Mission 2026, reiterated that it remains fully committed to dismantling the remnants of the CPI (Maoist) network and ensuring complete restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.