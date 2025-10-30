Orissa HC recalls order dismissing green card plea, allows review

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has recalled an earlier judgement that had dismissed a woman’s petition for issuance of a green card under the Family Welfare Scheme, after finding that she had not been heard on the question of delay before rejecting it.

On Monday, Justice Sashikanta Mishra allowed a review application filed by the woman against the court’s April 25 order, which had dismissed her plea as a “stale claim” owing to her long silence since undergoing tubectomy in 1998.

As per the review petition, the petitioner had undergone endoscopic surgery for ovarian cyst and tubectomy at a private hospital in Cuttack on October 21, 1998. Her husband had later on November 13, 2023 submitted a representation before the director of Family Welfare, Odisha, for issuance of a green card as per the government resolution dated October 19, 1983, which grants certain concessions - including 5% reservation in technical institutions - to those who adopt terminal family planning methods.

The authorities, however, rejected the request on January 6 this year, citing non-availability of hospital records, which had been destroyed during the 1999 Super Cyclone. Challenging this rejection, the petitioner had moved the high court on April 25, but it was dismissed on the ground of delay.