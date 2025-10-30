Over 100 workers of BJD, Congress join BJP ahead of Nuapada by-election

Odisha

NUAPADA: In a major boost to the BJP ahead of Nuapada by-election, more than 100 workers of the BJD and Congress including several sarpanchs, former zilla parishad and panchayat samiti members joined the saffron party at a massive ‘Misrana Parba’ in Amanara panchayat on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, “The trust people are placing in BJP shows a growing desire for change and development. Together, we will strengthen the party’s organisation at the grassroots level and ensure the victory of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in the upcoming by-election.”

Former minister Himanshu Meher and former MLA Kusum Tete welcomed the new BJP members during the event.

Similarly, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta attended a meeting organised by the Kumbhar community at Reng in Komna block. The minister interacted with the community members and enquired about their socio-economic condition.

On the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling addressed a large gathering at Parsaguda and highlighted the achievements of the BJP’s double-engine government. Later, the minister conducted door-to-door campaigning, distributing pamphlets and seeking votes for the BJP candidate.

A new BJP office was inaugurated at Bela panchayat in Komna block. Former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, state vice-president of BJP Sibaji Mohanty and executive member Siba Prasad Mund attended the event.

