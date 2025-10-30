Two killed, seven injured after passenger bus rams into stationary truck in Odisha's Jaleswar

BALASORE: At least two persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a Kolkata-bound passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck on NH-16 near Laxmannath toll gate under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as the bus driver Mir Abdul Rahim (39) of Salepur and helper Nrushingha Kathua (40) of Mahanga in Cuttack district. The tragic mishap took place at around 2 am.

Police sources said the private bus carrying over 60 passengers was en route to Kolkata’s Babughat when it rammed into a truck that had reportedly broken down along the NH. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled. While the bus driver and helper were killed on the spot, six passengers and the conductor suffered serious injuries.

On being informed, Jaleswar police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped in the bus. The seven injured were taken to Jaleswar community health centre. Later, three of them including the bus conductor were shifted to FM medical college and hospital at Balasore after their condition worsened.

IIC of Jaleswar police station Jayanta Kumar Behera said it is suspected that the accident took place due to poor visibility and high speed of the bus. The passengers were reportedly asleep when the mishap occurred. Police have registered a case and seized the bodies for postmortem. The ill-fated bus and the truck have also been seized. Further investigation is underway, he added.