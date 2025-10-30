Two years on, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar unable to run liver transplant unit

BHUBANESWAR: Even as two years have passed since announcement of the liver transplant unit at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, the facility is yet to become operational.

Sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 13.5 crore in January 2023, construction of the unit was scheduled to be completed in a year. A specialised team of surgeons and nursing officers had already undergone advanced training to handle the transplant procedures.

However, despite approval of the project by the 13th Standing Finance Committee (SFC) of the Union Health Ministry two years back, the 10-bed liver transplant ICU remains incomplete, primarily due to the alleged administrative apathy.

Sources said, the tender for the ICU construction was floated only in December 2024, almost two years after approval. During her first visit to the institute last month, AIIMS president Dr Anita Saxena had reviewed the progress and the vendor reportedly assured completion by October 15.

However, vital life-support and surgical equipment including ventilators, high-end monitors and a cavitron ultrasonic surgical aspirator (CUSA) are yet to be procured. After the ICU is ready, it will take at least a month for fumigation, air quality testing, infection control measures and biomedical calibration before the unit can become functional. At this rate, it is unlikely to be operational before January, the sources added.