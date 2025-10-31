Centre to bear construction cost of 92 railway overbridges

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre is set to bear the entire cost of construction of 92 railway overbridges in Odisha. The Ministry of Railways has taken a decision to this effect after a request from the state government.

Earlier, the Centre and the state shared the cost of railway overbridges in the ratio of 50:50. The approved 92 bridges include 35 in Khurda district, 21 in Ganjam, 13 in Jajpur, 10 in Cuttack, three in Bhadrak, two each in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada and Angul and one in Bargarh.

The chief minister’s office in a statement said, considering the state’s request, the ministry has informed through a letter that it will bear the entire construction cost of 92 railway overbridges to be constructed across the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for continued support towards strengthening railway infrastructure in the state.

Majhi said the approval for conversion of 92 road overbridge works to 100 per cent railway funding and execution by the Railways as a single entity reflects the Centre’s strong commitment to enhance safety and accelerate connectivity in Odisha. “The decision will greatly benefit the people by ensuring faster project execution, safer travel and improved road-rail integration. The prime minister has always given special attention to the development of Odisha. His devotion for the people of the state will accelerate the development,” Majhi said.