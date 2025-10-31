Century-old shipwreck washes ashore in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A large section of a shipwreck, believed to be 100-year-old, washed ashore at Satabhaya beach under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara on Wednesday.

The remains of the ship were first spotted by local residents. “I, along with six persons from Magarakandha village rushed to the beach to see the shipwreck,” said a villager. Reportedly, rough seas and high tides over the past few days due to the impact of cyclone Montha swept the remains of the ship towards the shore. Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) of Bhitarkanika National Park Manas Das said the shipwreck washed ashore on the beach within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary and the Forest department has informed the district administration about it.

“The high tide could soon pull it back into the ocean before it is retrieved. The authorities should salvage it,” said Tapan Pati, historian and former professor of history department at Kendrapara college.

Noted archaeologist and former secretary of the Odisha Institute of Maritime and South-East Asian Studies (OIMSEAS), Sunil Patnaik said more research is needed to ascertain the ship’s identity. “It’s likely the shipwreck was buried somewhere off the coast and that rough seas over the last few days due to cyclone Montha washed it towards the coast,” he added.

Earlier in 2009, Sabir Baux had discovered a century-old sunken French ship ‘Veleda’ which had sunk near Hukitola island in the Bay of Bengal off Kendrapara coast.