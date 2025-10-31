Cyclone Montha damages 300 houses, power supply hit in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Cyclone Montha-induced rains and winds have damaged over 300 houses across Koraput district in the last two days.

Although the intensity of rain and wind subsided, moderate rainfall continued in the bordering areas of Pottangi, Narayanpatana, and Bandhugaon blocks. According to sources, while all 14 blocks of the district experienced the cyclone’s impact, the severity was highest in Pottangi, Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Nandapur, and Semiliguda blocks, where maximum damages were reported.

Around 300 houses in these areas were either completely or partially damaged over the past two days, and trees were uprooted or damaged in nearly 70 areas, causing inconvenience to residents. Power supply was severely affected in Nandapur block after several 11 KV and 33 KV lines were damaged by falling trees, disrupting electricity in 17 panchayats. Electricity department personnel have been working to restore power, while locals gathered near the Machkund, Bheja, and Padwa substations seeking updates on restoration efforts.

Continuous rainfall has also led to connectivity issues, with several villages in Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, and Pottangi cut off from their panchayat and block headquarters. Runoff water from surrounding hills has further damaged rural roads, worsening the situation.