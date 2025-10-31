Experienced public prosecutors sought in Pitabasa case

BERHAMPUR: Dust might have settled in the sensational Pitabasa Panda murder investigation but the case is making news for other reasons.

Over 50 advocates have filed vakalatnama for ex-Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda and his co-accused in the case. With such a large number of lawyers seeking to defend the BJD leader, the BJP leader’s son expressed his surprise.

Pitabasa’s son, Sourav Panda, said his father as an advocate often fought for advocates across Odisha and such was his popularity that he got highest votes during the last Odisha Bar Council election. However, with so many lawyers filing vakalatnama for the accused, his family is surprised and saddened, he added.

Fourteen persons, including Bikram, sitting corporator of Berhampur Municipal Corporation Malay Bisoi and BJD leader Madan Mohan Dalei, have been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M in a letter to the Crime Branch requested to approve the name of two senior advocates to conduct the case on behalf of the government. He stated that given the sensitive nature, the case must be conducted by experienced public prosecutors.