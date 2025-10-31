IWAI-Odisha govt tie-up revives waterway plans

BHUBANESWAR: After nearly two decades of its announcement, the National Waterways-5 (NW-5), aimed at opening an alternative transport line between Paradip and Dhamra ports and the industrial hubs of Kalinganagar and Talcher, is likely to take shape with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) stepping in to carry the work forward.

The IWAI has collaborated with the Odisha government, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for expeditious operationalisation of National Waterways-5 (NW-5) and NW-64. An MoU to this effect was signed during the India Maritime Week 2025 celebrations at Mumbai recently.

The collaboration will help harness Odisha’s riverine system for sustainable freight movement and regional economic growth. The project to be taken up at an estimated investment of Rs 12,200 crore is expected to facilitate seamless transportation of coal and other bulk cargo from Talcher coalfields to Paradip and Dhamra ports through inland waterways.

Announced in 2008, the 588 km NW-5, which was envisaged to connect Mahanadi, Brahmani Delta, Matai river and East Coast Canal with the industrial belts of Kalinganagar and Talcher to provide an alternative mode of transportation, was dragging its feet due to lack of viability.

Initially, 332 km of NW-5 between Paradip, Dhamra and Talcher will be taken up out of the proposed three stretches - 237 km from Talcher to Mangalgadi, 95 km from Dhamra to Paradip and 256 km from Dhamra to Geonkhali.