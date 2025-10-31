Odisha government has started Montha damage survey, compensation soon: Minister Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday said the state government has started its survey for assessing the damage caused due to the heavy rains and landslides caused by cyclone Montha.

Talking to mediapersons after a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess the post-cyclone situation, the minister said collectors of the affected districts, mainly Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri, have been asked to complete the assessment within 72 hours. The survey should cover losses to crops, houses, roads and public infrastructure. The government will take immediate measures to ensure relief and rehabilitation for the affected families after the reports are received, he said.

Pujari said a decision has been taken to mobilise revenue department officials from regions with no-impact to expedite the estimation process in the affected zones.

He acknowledged extensive damage to standing crops, particularly rice, cotton and vegetables ion the cyclone-hit areas.

Officials have been instructed to complete household and field verification quickly so that compensation for damaged crops and property can be processed and disbursed without delay, he said.