Odisha Law Minister Harichandan visits landslide-affected areas in Gajapati district

BERHAMPUR: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan visited the landslide-affected areas in Gajapati district on Thursday and directed the district administration to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience due to traffic disruptions.

Heavy rainfall in the region due to the influence of cyclone Montha triggered multiple landslides, causing trees and large rocks to block roads. A massive boulder fell from a hill at Badgaon in Anastha panchayat under R Udayagiri block. Although the administration has been working to clear the debris, the boulder could not be removed manually and will now be cleared through controlled blasting.

Harichandan visited the site and reviewed the situation. He said that while traffic may remain disrupted for a few days, the administration is working on long-term measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The minister also stated that he would discuss permanent solutions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and take steps to promote green cover in the region.

Gajapati collector Madhumita, sub-collector Anup Panda, Mohana MLA Dasharathi Gamang, BDO Loriman Kharshel, tehsildar Jyotirmaya Dash, and SP Jyotindra Panda accompanied the minister during the visit. Earlier in the day, Harichandan held a review meeting with officials and directed them to complete repair works at the earliest.