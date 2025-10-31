Odisha man held for stabbing 80-year-old father to death

UMERKOTE: Umerkote police on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of stabbing his father to death.

Police said, at around 3 pm on Wednesday, Sadhu Rajgond (80), of Badbasini village under Umerkote police limits of Nabarangpur, was sleeping at his home when his son Biswanath Rajgond attacked him with a sharp knife. He repeatedly stabbed Sadhu on his chest, arms and thighs, injuring him critically. As Sadhu screamed, neighbours rushed to the house, prompting Bishwanath to flee the spot.

Sadhu’s daughter, Laxmi Durua (30), who lives in Kutrichapar village under Kolegaon panchayat in Jharigaon block, rushed to their home and shifted Sadhu to Umerkote sub-divisional hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Laxmi lodged a complaint at Umerkote police station on Wednesday evening. Based on the complaint, a police team, led by IIC Ramakant Sai, reached the hospital, and initiated an investigation.

Laxmi stated that her mother’s funeral was completed two days before the incident.

On Thursday, a forensic team visited the spot and collected blood samples for examination. On the day, police arrested the accused from near his house and seized the knife.

“The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after autopsy and further investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason behind the crime,” said police.