Rourkela police launches integrated control room for strengthening public safety

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Thursday launched an integrated control room (ICR) for strengthening public safety and rapid response from field units in crime prevention and control across the city.

Operating from Rourkela district police office, the ICR is equipped with modern technology and envisages to monitor real-time activities, identify suspicious movements and provide immediate alerts to field units.

The ICR is presently backed with a network of 220 surveillance cameras installed at strategic locations across the city, including 100 solar-powered cameras, facial recognition system (FRS) cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said over 651 private road facing cameras have been mapped. “Owners of around 400 road facing cameras have volunteered to share their camera feeds to mark a new chapter in community-based policing for collective safety. These private cameras would be integrated with police surveillance network with optical fibres,” he added.