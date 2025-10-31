Samartha servitors resume ‘seva’ at Lingaraj shrine

BHUBANESWAR: After keeping Lord Lingaraj hungry for over 24 hours, the Samartha servitors on Thursday resumed their ‘seva’ and provided vegetables that were used to prepare Kotha Bhoga for the presiding deity.

Under ‘Niansha Pali’ of the Lingaraj temple, Samartha sevayats have been providing raw materials used for cooking ‘bhoga’ and ‘puja’ of the deity. Owing to tiff between the servitors and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) over operating shops outside the shrine, the former on Wednesday did not provide ‘biri’ and ‘chaula bata’ to Suara sevayats for preparation of Kotha Bhoga for Lord Lingaraj despite requests by Brahmana, Puja Panda and Maha Suara nijogs. As a result, all rituals after Surya Puja, had to be suspended and the presiding deity was not offered Kotha Bhoga.

The Samartha servitors have been demanding BMC to allow them to operate shops selling puja paraphernalia in the beautified space outside the shrine. “They had been operating such shops illegally. Since their shops were removed recently, the servitors were threatening to boycott seva,” said secretary of Badu Nijog Kamalakanta Badu.