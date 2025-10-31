SCML strengthens school infrastructure in Odisha's Angul district

BHUBANESWAR: Subhadra Coal Mining Limited (SCML), a part of Essel Mining and Industries Limited (EMIL) under the Aditya Birla Group, organised an outreach event on Wednesday to strengthen educational infrastructure in Angul.

As part of its CSR initiative, SCML provided furniture and essential articles like benches, desks, podiums, steel racks, cupboards as well as utility facilities such as solar power systems, water purifiers and sound systems to several schools in the area.

Mahanadi Coalfields limited Subhadra area general manager HS Salunkhe commended SCML for its efforts in community development. Bimal Baral, project head, reaffirmed to keep up the commitment to support education, health and community welfare in alignment with Aditya Birla Group’s vision of inclusive and sustainable growth.