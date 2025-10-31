Stakes rise in Odisha's Nuapada as voting blocs keep moving

NUAPADA: As the Nuapada by-election draws closer, the political scenario in the Assembly constituency is changing rapidly with voting blocs shifting sides and alliances taking new shapes.

While 14 candidates including eight Independents are in the fray, all eyes are on the BJD, BJP and Congress with each striving to consolidate its traditional voter base.

Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi has been campaigning at a steady pace. Majhi, who began his political career as the block chairman of Nuapada in 1997, was once a loyal BJD supporter. Although he never received a BJD ticket, his influence among tribal voters had helped late legislator Rajendra Dholakia secure a win as an Independent in 2004 polls.

Having contested from the constituency five times since 2000, Majhi has been fielded by Congress for the third time, reflecting the party’s faith in his popularity among voters over the years. Amid the ongoing mud-slinging between the BJD and BJP, Majhi is relying on his grassroots connect and long-standing rapport with the people. However, Congress’ support among tribal voters, who make up around 40 per cent of Nuapada’s population, remains uncertain.