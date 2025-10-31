Stakes rise in Odisha's Nuapada as voting blocs keep moving

NUAPADA: As the Nuapada by-election draws closer, the political scenario in the Assembly constituency is changing rapidly with voting blocs shifting sides and alliances taking new shapes.
While 14 candidates including eight Independents are in the fray, all eyes are on the BJD, BJP and Congress with each striving to consolidate its traditional voter base.
Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi has been campaigning at a steady pace. Majhi, who began his political career as the block chairman of Nuapada in 1997, was once a loyal BJD supporter. Although he never received a BJD ticket, his influence among tribal voters had helped late legislator Rajendra Dholakia secure a win as an Independent in 2004 polls.
Having contested from the constituency five times since 2000, Majhi has been fielded by Congress for the third time, reflecting the party’s faith in his popularity among voters over the years. Amid the ongoing mud-slinging between the BJD and BJP, Majhi is relying on his grassroots connect and long-standing rapport with the people. However, Congress’ support among tribal voters, who make up around 40 per cent of Nuapada’s population, remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, Snehangini Chhuria as the BJD candidate and the developments that followed led a large section of the tribal community to shift towards her. Her entry was initially met with speculation, but her rallies and sustained panchayat-level campaigning have helped reshape public perception about BJD’s standing in Nuapada. A former minister and a long-time observer of Nuapada during BJD’s rule, Chhuria has been receiving strong backing from women voters in the constituency.
In addition, BJD’s position has been further strengthened by the return of Zilla Parishad member and president of Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangha Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi to the party. His re-entry has not only given a boost to the morale of tribal voters but also led to the community openly pledging its vote support to Chhuria. Similarly, Komna block president Ksyama Nial’s return to the BJD, barely a week after joining BJP, brought another influential community bloc, the Gouds - back to its side.
BJP’s Jay, though inheriting his father’s loyal workers, clearly lacks the senior Dholakia’s goodwill and mass appeal. Also, the sympathy wave that the BJP hoped he would ride remains to be seen. At the same time, the decision to not field senior BJP leader Basanta Panda’s son Abhinandan is not helping.
Adding to the confusion is the use of Dholakia’s picture by both Jay and BJD leaders to evoke emotional connect. In a constituency with low literacy levels and awareness, this could impact final outcomes.