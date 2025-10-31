Tehsil offices to start registration of land from Nov 1

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing a major reform in land administration, the government is all set to streamline the sale, purchase and registration processes in the state. The land deals, which were registered at the sub-registrar office, will now be done at tehsil offices from November 1, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said on Thursday
Pujari said land registration will start in 44 tehsils, and plans are afoot to cover the remaining 273 by December. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the new initiative on November 1.
The integration of the sub-registrar office with the tehsils will bring enormous relief to parties involved in registration process under ease of doing business. People will no more be required to travel to land registration offices located in the district headquarters, in case of any issue or problems at the sub-registrar office, Pujari said.
He said online spot booking for buying or selling land and registering the deed will be done at tehsil office. The official portal of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Odisha, is the primary source for all land-related registration services, including slot booking. Under the existing system, additional district magistrate is the registration officer at the district-level and the first authority for appeal while the IGR is the second appeal authority.
Pujari said the reform will empower tehsildars to execute land-related transactions and registration independently. This will bring the registration mechanism closer to the citizens.
“Odisha will be among the few states to decentralise land registration to the tehsils. Moving services to local tehsil offices with online slot booking will reduce the need to travel to district-level offices and be a big relief to the people,” he said.