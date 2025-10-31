Tehsil offices to start registration of land from Nov 1

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing a major reform in land administration, the government is all set to streamline the sale, purchase and registration processes in the state. The land deals, which were registered at the sub-registrar office, will now be done at tehsil offices from November 1, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said on Thursday

Pujari said land registration will start in 44 tehsils, and plans are afoot to cover the remaining 273 by December. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the new initiative on November 1.

The integration of the sub-registrar office with the tehsils will bring enormous relief to parties involved in registration process under ease of doing business. People will no more be required to travel to land registration offices located in the district headquarters, in case of any issue or problems at the sub-registrar office, Pujari said.