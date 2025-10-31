Vedanta Aluminium’s skill training initiative in Odisha secures 75% placement

KALAHANDI: The skill training initiative of Vedanta Aluminium in Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh has secured placement for around 75 per cent of its trainees.

Of the more than 800 youth trained so far in the skill centres at Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh, 75 per cent have secured employment, reflecting a strong placement rate and the programme’s impact in creating meaningful career opportunities, officials said.

With 55 per cent female participation, the programme in Kalahandi is also opening the doors to an avenue of opportunities for its people as well as boosting gender-inclusive employment and breathing new life into the region. The centres run in partnership with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and NABARD, offer industry-aligned courses that blend technical knowledge with hands-on training.

Officials said the programme’s 22nd batch of the Food and Beverage course recently achieved a landmark feat of 100 per cent placement. All 24 trainees have found employment with well-known organisations.

“This milestone, along with the phenomenal 100 per cent placement of our latest batch, proves the transformative power of quality training and collaboration with the OSDA,” said Vedanta alumina business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.