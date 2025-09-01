5,000 contractual forest staff gherao Aranya Bhawan in Odisha seeking job regularisation

BHUBANESWAR: Forest services were partially hit across the state on Monday as thousands of frontline staff, engaged on contractual basis, staged a massive protest in the capital city demanding fulfillment of their seven-point charter of demands that included job regularisation and adequate compensation in the event of death while on duty.
Around 5,000 frontline staff under the banner of Odisha Non-Regular Forest Employees Association gheraoed Aranya Bhawan, office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) as they sat on dharna for hours seeking immediate consideration and fulfilment of their just demands.
The agitators in uniform alleged that they are being forced to work for a minimum of 18 to 19 hours in forests without any protection and with a meager monthly remuneration of just Rs 12,000.
The frontline contractual staff, working at beat level across all territorial and wildlife divisions, demanded immediate regularisation of their job and facilites at a par with those serving as regular employees a their level.
Their demands also included a minimum Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of employees who die due to attacks by elephants, tigers, bears, or reptiles; Rs 15 lakh compensation to the families of employees who die while on duty, along with a job for one dependent member of families of deceased or disabled employees.
They also demanded recognition of employees currently working as daily wagers under outsourcing to enable them to avail all financial benefits, leave, and allowances similar to other employees; Issuance of uniforms and identity cards with a single designation to all staff working in territorial, wildlife, and other forest divisions; Immediate reinstatement of all employees terminated arbitrarily without any fault and job security.
Further, they demanded introduction of a more systematic, scientific, and skill-based approach to nursery development, plantation, and protection activities; And assurance that employees engaged in boat operations in deep seas and rivers for forest and wildlife-related activities are not terminated once the tourism season ends.
Association president Prabhat Mohanty alleged that the forest department’s top officials have been exploiting the helpless, low-paid employees for years by taking advantage of their simplicity and fear of raising their voice.
“These employees are not even being paid for the 30 days they work in a month and are being paid only for 26 days. They are also being deprived of basic facilities, while schemes are being run by the government cutting from their hard-earned wages,” Mohanty alleged.
Mohanty warned that their protest will continue until their legitimate demands are fulfilled.