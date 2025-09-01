Awareness, prevention hold key to combat diabetes, says Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

CUTTACK: Awareness and prevention hold the key to combat the growing diabetes epidemic, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday.

Addressing the 13th annual conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Odisha Chapter organised at SCB Medical College and Hospital, the Governor urged everyone to adopt healthier lifestyles and work together to build a culture of health consciousness. Though advances in medical science like artificial intelligence, digital health technologies, new therapies and personalised medicine are reshaping diabetes care, prevention remains the most effective strategy, he said.

Drawing a parallel with India’s success in eradicating polio, Kambhampati said a similar collective spirit was required to fight diabetes.

On the occasion, the Governor released a souvenir and also felicitated RSSDI Odisha patron Dr Siddhartha Das for his lifetime contribution to prevention, control and management of diabetes.

Among others, senior consultant physician, Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Dr CH Vasanth Kumar, chairman, RSSDI Odisha, Dr Ramesh Kumar Goenka and secretary, RSSDI Odisha, Dr Suresh Kumar Bansal spoke on the occasion. Organising chairman, RSSDI 2025 Dr Jayanta Kumar Panda and organising secretary Dr Debarchan Jena were present.