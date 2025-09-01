Bhubaneswar opens 150 TPD material recovery facility to process city’s dry waste

BHUBANESWAR: After months of wait, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally operationalised its mega material recovery facility (MRF) at Palasuni for processing of dry waste in the city.

The 150 tonne per day (TPD) plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday on the occasion of Local Self-Governance Day. It will process around 35 per cent of the total 450 tonne dry waste generated in the city every day.

Currently, around 200 tonne of waste is being handled through 22 mini-decentralised MRFs with the remaining sent to the Gadakana temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School. The load of the TTS is expected to reduce significantly once the new facility is run to its full capacity.

BMC officials said the project has been developed at a cost of Rs 10.93 crore which included Rs 6.95 crore worth civil construction and Rs 3.98 crore worth mechanical equipment. The funding of Rs 3.44 crore has been done from the central budget under the Swachh Bharat Mission while the remaining has been utilised from the corporation’s own resources.

“The facility is equipped with a modern semi-automatic segregation line, featuring conveyor belts, trommels, magnetic separators and air blowers. This ensures high-efficiency processing and significantly increases the recovery of recyclable materials such as plastics, metals, and multi-layer packaging etc,” said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation, N Ganesh Babu.

A 10 TPD plasma processor was also inaugurated for the scientific treatment of domestic hazardous waste (DHW) at the TTS near Sainik School.