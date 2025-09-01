CMC to revamp Satichaura crematorium into heritage site with Rs 4 crore upgrade

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is set to transform the Satichaura crematorium in the city into a heritage site with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.

Mayor Subash Singh and CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota along with other officials of the civic body visited the site recently, to oversee implementation of the renovation work.

As per sources, the civic body had in 2022 initiated steps for renovation of the historic crematorium. Accordingly, a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in 2023 for its renovation at a cost of Rs 4 crore. However, owing to delay in receiving approval from the state government, the project was halted.

“We have planned to restart the project. The renovation work will be implemented as per the same DPR and the CMC will bear all the cost of expenditure,” said Singh.

He further directed the officials to operationalise the CNG-run gas furnace within two months. As per the DPR, apart from operationalising the CNG furnace, five new pyres will be set up to facilitate cremation of bodies. There will also be other facilities like changing room, bathing and toilet complex, light arrangement, beautification and drinking water facilities besides a dedicated parking space, the mayor added.

“The crematorium represents the pride and glory of Odisha. It is a memorial site where the mortal remains of great personalities starting from freedom fighters to eminent litterateurs and cultural icons like Bhagabati Panigrahi, Laxman Patnaik, Binod Kanungo, Kalindi Charan Panigrahi and Akshay Mohanty etc., were laid to rest,” Singh said adding, efforts will be made to turn the crematorium into a memorial site for tourists.