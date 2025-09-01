Factionalism resurfaces in Odisha Congress as senior leaders grow dissatisfied with new OPCC chief

BHUBANESWAR: Barely six months after Bhakta Charan Das’ appointment as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), the party seems to be going back to its old ways with factionalism beginning to rear its ugly head again.

Several senior leaders are already dissatisfied with Das’ style of functioning. This whiff of discontentment became more marked during an informal get-together organised by the son of a former OPCC president, where several senior leaders took stock of the present situation in the party. Sources said they have decided to meet once again to decide their next course of action in this regard.

The latest incident which has irked the senior leaders is getting tagged with their much junior counterparts selected from outside the state by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), to make field visits for taking opinions from the local people on appointment of the district Congress committee (DCC) presidents.