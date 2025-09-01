Keonjhar forest division uses unique blend of music, technology to address human-elephant conflict

BHUBANESWAR: Music has always had a way to people’s hearts, be it for conveying a message or bringing them together. Considering this factor, the Keonjhar forest division, in an effort to curb the rising cases of human-elephant conflict in the region, has used a unique blend of technology and music to sensitise people on elephant behaviour and promote peaceful coexistence.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, officials of the forest division have composed a song and used artificial intelligence tools to prepare a set of easy-to-follow guidelines, in the form of an illustration book, to promote safety of both people and the gentle giants.

The campaign is part of the ongoing efforts to reduce confrontation in forest-fringe areas of Keonjhar territorial division where expanding human activity brings people in contact with the wildlife, elephants in particular.

Forest officials said when it comes to human-elephant conflict, Keonjhar is the second worst-affected area after Angul-Dhenkanal region, primarily due to increased industrial activities including mining in the recent years. Hence, using a song, a medium that connects quickly with the local communities, the forest division is hopeful of spreading crucial messages on safety of both humans and the pachyderms, that is not only engaging but also has a lasting impact on the people.