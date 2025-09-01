Odisha man tries to enter IOCL refinery with live cartridge

PARADIP: Security has been tightened in Paradip Refinery of IOCL following the arrest of a private company supervisor who was found in possession of a live cartridge on Saturday.

The accused, Debasish Das of Kujang, was apprehended with the cartridge during entry check which was being conducted in view of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor Tarun Kapoor to the Paradip Port. Das is reportedly a supervisor in Tecnimont, a construction agency engaged in the IOCL refinery.

Sources said CISF personnel detected the live cartridge in the bag of Das and immediately informed the local police. A team from Abhyachandpur police station led by additional SP Smruti Ranjan Kar rushed to the spot and started inquiry into the motive behind carrying the cartridge inside the refinery premises. Das was taken into custody for interrogation.

Later, CISF officer J Rao filed an FIR in Abhyachandpur police station regarding the seizure. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and searched the house of Das but could not find any firearm.

IIC of Abhyachandpur police station Samir Kumar Rout said the motive behind carrying a live cartridge inside the IOCL plant is yet to be determined. “After interrogation, the accused was arrested and produced in court on Sunday. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Notably, Kapoor visited Paradip Port and the plastic park on Friday and Saturday. During his visit, he stayed at the Paradip Refinery of IOCL. In view of Kapoor’s visit, the CISF intensified security measures and carried out strict verification of staff and contractual workers of the refinery.