Contractual forest staff lay siege to Aranya Bhawan for job regularisation

BHUBANESWAR: Forest services were affected across the state on Monday as thousands of frontline staff, engaged on contractual basis, staged a massive protest in the capital city demanding fulfilment of their seven-point charter of demands that include job regularisation and adequate compensation for death in the line of duty.

Around 5,000 staff under the banner of Odisha Non-Regular Forest Employees Association gheraoed Aranya Bhawan, the office of principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF), and sat on dharna seeking immediate fulfilment of their demands.

Staging agitation in full uniform, the employees alleged that they are being forced to work for a minimum 18 to 19 hours in forests without any protection and with a meagre monthly remuneration of Rs 12,000. The contractual staff, working at beat-level across territorial and wildlife divisions, demanded immediate regularisation of their jobs and facilities on par with regular employees.

Their demands also included a minimum Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of employees who fall victim to attacks by elephants, tigers, bears, or reptiles and Rs 15 lakh for death while on regular duty along with a job for one dependent member of family of the deceased or disabled employee.