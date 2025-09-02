DCBL unit head attacked at Puja pandal in Rajgangpur

ROURKELA: Rajgangpur unit head of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) Chetan Srivastava was reportedly assaulted by a man while he was visiting a Ganesh Puja pandal with his family members in Rajgangpur town on Saturday night.
Police on Sunday night registered a case against the accused, Dilip Sahu of Bhattapada of Rajgangpur town, under sections 126 (2), 296, 115 (2), 109 (1) and 351 (3) of BNS on basis of the complaint lodged by security officer of DCBL Pratap Biswal.
In his complaint, Biswal claimed that Srivastava along with his family members and other DCBL officers was visiting the Ganesh Puja pandal near Rajgangpur bus stand when Sahu wrongfully restrained him and hurled expletives at him at around 9.25 pm on Saturday. The accused then assaulted Srivastava and tried to strangulate him. He also threatened to kill the unit head, Biswal alleged.
On the other hand, Sahu claimed he filed an RTI application a year back and got information that the railway level-crossing of DCBL was operating without required permission. Since then, the company management was nursing a grudge against him. Subsequently, two of his trucks engaged in DCBL for transportation of materials were reportedly blacklisted by the company.
Sahu alleged that when he confronted Srivastava over the issue on Saturday night, he was assaulted. He suffered injuries on his nose and was treated at Rajgangpur community hospital.
IIC of Rajgangpur police station Bijay Dash said a case has been registered against Sahu and appropriate action would be taken after completion of investigation.
Sources said Sahu’s wife also lodged a counter-complaint on Monday.