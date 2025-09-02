DCBL unit head attacked at Puja pandal in Rajgangpur

ROURKELA: Rajgangpur unit head of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) Chetan Srivastava was reportedly assaulted by a man while he was visiting a Ganesh Puja pandal with his family members in Rajgangpur town on Saturday night.

Police on Sunday night registered a case against the accused, Dilip Sahu of Bhattapada of Rajgangpur town, under sections 126 (2), 296, 115 (2), 109 (1) and 351 (3) of BNS on basis of the complaint lodged by security officer of DCBL Pratap Biswal.

In his complaint, Biswal claimed that Srivastava along with his family members and other DCBL officers was visiting the Ganesh Puja pandal near Rajgangpur bus stand when Sahu wrongfully restrained him and hurled expletives at him at around 9.25 pm on Saturday. The accused then assaulted Srivastava and tried to strangulate him. He also threatened to kill the unit head, Biswal alleged.