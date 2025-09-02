Exclusion from registration: Farmers lock DRCS & PACS offices in Bargarh

BARGARH: Protesting exclusion of many farmers from the paddy procurement registration process, members of Sanyukta Krushak Sangathan (SKS) staged demonstration and locked the office of the deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) here on Monday.

In the morning, hundreds of farmers from different villages reached the DRCS office to enquire about the status of pending registrations. When they did not get a satisfactory response, they forced the staff out of the office, locked the gates and staged dharna on the premises.

Simultaneously, farmer outfits also locked the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) in several blocks across Bargarh district over the issue.

The agitating farmers alleged that due to server failure, technical glitches and inadequate arrangements at the PACS, thousands of genuine cultivators could not complete the registration process before the portal closed on August 25 midnight.

“Around 500 farmers under Jhilminda PACS and 700-800 under Saharatikra PACS are yet to be registered. Nearly 10,000 farmers across the district have been left out of the procurement process. Where will these farmers sell their paddy and how will they meet their expenses?” questioned the agitators.