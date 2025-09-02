Odisha: Missing woman found dead in cabin, murder suspected

KENDRAPARA: The decomposed body of a 42-year-old woman, who was reported missing three days back, was found with multiple injury marks inside a vending zone cabin at Pattamundai town here on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Banita Rout, wife of Atulya Rout who works as a plumber in Dubai. Police suspect the woman was murdered as her body bore deep injuries.

Sources said Banita left her rented house at Belatala village within Pattamundai police limits on August 27, leaving her eight-year-old son at home. When she did not return till late in the night, her mother Golap launched a search but could not trace her.

The next day, she filed a missing person report in Pattamundai police station.

On Sunday night, locals became alarmed after finding a foul smell emanating from a vending zone cabin in Pattamundai town. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered Banita’s decomposed body from the cabin. The body was sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

IIC of Pattamundai police station Bandana Patra said after murdering the woman, the killer packed her body in a polythene bag. The culprit also poured cooking oil on the body and left the cabin after locking it. Prima facie, it appears that the murder took place three to four days back.