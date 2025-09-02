One killed in clash during Ganesh Puja immersion in Nayagarh district

NAYAGARH: Celebration during Ganesh Puja immersion turned tragic in Nayagarh’s Karadapalli village under Fategarh police station limits when a violent clash left an elderly man dead and 10 others injured, sparking tension in the area.

The deceased was identified as Harihar Swain, 62. He was reportedly caught in a scuffle between two groups from Pathapur village and locals from Karadapalli. Eyewitnesses said, Swain attempted to mediate but was attacked as the tension between two groups escalated.

The 62-year-old was rushed to Bhapur community health centre but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Over ten others were hurt in the clash. The incident took place when the two groups were busy dancing to DJ music. Following the incident, angry villagers staged a road blockade, placing Swain’s body on the road and demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence. The protest disrupted traffic. The blockade was eventually lifted after intervention police who assured swift and decisive action.

Several residents of Pathapur village allegedly involved in the violence have since deserted their homes, fearing retaliation or arrest. Police seized the DJ vehicle involved in the incident and took the driver into custody.