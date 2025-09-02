Small exporters, families of expats hit by postal halt

BHUBANESWAR : The suspension of all postal services to the US by India Post has fuelled unease among families, students and exporters in Odisha as they will now be deprived of an affordable option to send parcels and documents.

The decision to suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents and gift items valued up to $100 was taken in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms by the US government, which had recently scrapped the duty-free imports of packages valued up to $800.

For many families in the state, particularly those with children studying or working abroad, India Post has been the most economical way to send packages. Documents, medicines, traditional food items and festival gifts were routinely dispatched to cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston and Dallas, where hundreds of Odias study and work.